Corpo de Navalny foi entregue à mãe

O corpo de Alexei Navalny foi, este sábado, entregue à sua mãe.

“O corpo de Alexei foi entregue à sua mãe. Muito obrigado a todos os que exigiram isto connosco”, escreveu Kira Yarmysh, a representante do opositor russo, através do X.

Ainda não são conhecidas informações sobre o funeral. “Não sabemos se as autoridades vão interferir para que o funeral se realize como a família quer e como Alexei merece”, acrescenta a mesma fonte.

Alexey's body was handed over to his mother. Many thanks to all those who demanded this with us.



Lyudmila Ivanovna is still in Salekhard. The funeral is still pending. We do not know if the authorities will interfere to carry it out as the family wants and as Alexey deserves. We…