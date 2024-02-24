24/02/2024
 
 
Corpo de Navalny foi entregue à mãe

Jornal i 24/02/2024 16:34

Ainda não são conhecidas informações sobre o funeral.

 

O corpo de Alexei Navalny foi, este sábado, entregue à sua mãe. 

“O corpo de Alexei foi entregue à sua mãe. Muito obrigado a todos os que exigiram isto connosco”, escreveu Kira Yarmysh, a representante do opositor russo, através do X.  

Ainda não são conhecidas informações sobre o funeral. “Não sabemos se as autoridades vão interferir para que o funeral se realize como a família quer e como Alexei merece”, acrescenta a mesma fonte. 

 

 

