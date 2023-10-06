Iraniana Narges Mohammadi recebe Nobel da Paz

O Prémio Nobel da Paz foi entregue, esta sexta-feira, à ativista iraniana Narges Mohammadi, esta sexta-feira.

A iraniana é ativista pelos direitos humanos e das mulheres e o prémio, segundo o Comité norueguês do Nobel, pretende distinguir a sua “luta contra a opressão das mulheres no Irão e pelo empenho em promover os direitos humanos e a liberdade para todos”.

