'The Power of The Dog' e 'Belfast' lideram corrida aos Globos de Ouro

Já são conhecidos os nomeados para a edição dos Globos de Ouro de 2022, cuja cerimónia de entrega decorrerá a 9 de janeiro.

Entre os filmes mais nomeados estão "The Power of The Dog" e "Belfast", com sete nomeações. No pequeno ecrã, lidera "Succession", com cinco nomeações.

Veja aqui todos os nomeados:

Melhor Filme Drama

“Belfast”

“Coda”

“Dune”

“King Richard”

“The Power of the Dog”

Melhor Realizador

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”

Maggie Gyllenhaal, “The Lost Daughter”

Steven Spielberg, “West Side Story”

Denis Villeneuve, “Dune”

Melhor Ator: Drama

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”

Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Melhor Atriz: Drama

Jessica Chastain, “The eyes of Tammy Faye“

Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”

Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”

Lady Gaga, “House of Gucci”

Kristen Stewart, “Spencer”

Melhor Ator Secundário

Ben Affleck, “The Tender Bar”

Jamie Dornan, “Belfast”

Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”

Troy Kotsur, “Coda”

Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the dog”

Melhor Atriz Secundária

Caitriona Balfe, “Belfast”

Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”

Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of The Dog”

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Ruth Negga, “Passing”

Melhor Argumento

Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”

Kenneth Branagh, “Belfast”

Jane Campion, “The Power of the dog”

Adam McKay, “Don’t Look Up”

Aaron Sorking, “Being the Ricardos”

Melhor Filme: Musical ou Comédia

“Cyrano”

“Don’t Look Up”

“Licorice Pizza”

“Tick, tick… BOOM!”

“West Side Story”

Melhor Ator: Musical ou Comédia

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Don’t Look Up”

Peter Dinklage, “Cyrano”

Andrew Garfield, “Tick, tick… BOOM!””

Cooper Hoffman, “Licorice Pizza”

Anthony Ramos, “In the heights”

Melhor Atriz: Musical ou Comédia

Marion Cotillard, “Annette”

Alana Haim, “Liquorice Pizza”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Don’t Look Up”

Emma Stone, “Cruella”

Rachel Zegler, “West Side Story”

Melhor Banda Sonora

Alexandre Desplat, “The French Dispatch”

Germaine Franco, “Encanto”

Johnny Greenwood, “The Power of the dog”

Alberto Iglesias, “Parallel Mothers”

Hans Zimmer, “Dune”

Melhor canção

“Be Alive”, “King Richard”

“Dos Oruguitas”, “Encanto”

“Down to Joy”, “Belfast”

“Here I Am (Singing my way home)”, “Respect”

“No Time To Die”, “No Time To Die”

Melhor Filme De Animação

“Flee”

“Encanto”

“Luca”

“My Sunny Maad”

“Raya and the last dragon”

Melhor Filme em Língua Estrangeira

“Compartment No. 6” (Alemanha, Rússia, Finlândia)

“Drive My Car” (Japão)

“The Hand of God” (Itália)

“A Hero” (Irão, França)

“Parallel Mothers” (Espanha)

Melhor Série: Drama

“Lupin”

“The Morning Show”

“Pose”

“Squid Game”

“Succession”

Melhor Série: Comédia ou Musical

“The Great”

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the building”

“Reservation Dogs”

“Ted Lasso”

Minisérie, série antológica ou Telefilme

“Dopesick”

“Impeachment: American Crime Story”

“Maid”

“Mare of Easttown”

“The Underground Railroad”

Melhor Ator TV: Drama

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Lee Jung-Jae, “Squid Game”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Omar Sy, “Lupin”

Melhor Atriz TV: Drama

Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”,

Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”

Christine Baranski, “The Goof Fight”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, “Pose”

Melhor Ator TV: Comédia/Musical

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Nicholas Hoult, “The Great”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Melhor Atriz TV: Comédia/Musical

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “Black-ish”

Jean Smart, “Hacks”

Melhor ator secundário (TV)

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Kieran Calkin, “Succession”

Mark Duplass, “The Morning Show”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

O Yeong-su, “Squid Game”

Melhor atriz secundária (TV)

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Kaitlyn Dever, “Dopesick”

Andie MacDowell, “Maid”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Melhor Ator: Minisérie, série antológica ou telefilme

Paul Bettany, “Wandavision”

Oscar Isaac, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick”

Ewan McGregor, “Alston”

Tahar Rahim, “The Serpent”

Melhor Atriz: Minisérie, série antológica ou Telefilme

Jessica Chastain, “Scenes from a Marriage”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius, Aretha”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Wandavision”

Margaret Qualley, “Maid”

Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown”