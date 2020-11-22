Clientes da Amazon UK que encomendaram uma Playstation 5 acabaram por receber...pacotes de arroz, comida de gato ou itens de massagens, artigos que não chegam perto do preço da consola, que varia entre os 399 e os 499 euros.

Segundo o jornal britânico Metro, os insólitos acontecer no Reino Unido em encomendas entregues esta quinta e sexta-feira. Por exemplo, a jornalista da MTV Bex April May partilhou a sua história no Twitter: a Amazon marcou o estado da encomenda feita pela jornalista como perdida, mas mais tarde no mesmo dia acabou por receber uma embalagem, que não tinha a Playstation 5, mas sim uma fritadeira a ar que nunca tinha pedido.

Happy #PS5 day everyone. Tried to document our one’s unveiling, but Amazon have tricked us with an unsolicited air fryer instead (after giving delivery password). Anyone else had this problem today? pic.twitter.com/99IUSzSJUU — Bex April May (@bexlectric) November 19, 2020

Entretanto, vários outros utilizadores do Twitter acabaram por partilhar histórias semelhantes em que recebiam notificações a dizer que a encomenda tinha sido entregue, mas nunca a tinham recebido, ou chegou-lhes à casa do correio produtos completamente diferentes, como por exemplo grelhadores.

A Amazon UK já emitiu um comunicado, adiantando que está a investigar o caso e pede às pessoas vítimas de roubo que entrem em contacto com o atendimento ao cliente. A Playstation 5 está esgotada em vários países, entre eles Portugal.

The exact same thing happened to me, I got a George Foreman grill!

Looked like the box had been opened at some point aswell.

Now I can't get a replacement because there is no stock anywhere in the UK even though I pre-ordered it 2 months in advance! pic.twitter.com/Cmg3BzVhvg — Sam Felts (@Sam_Felts) November 20, 2020

So went to open my PlayStation 5 that I ordered from @AmazonUK and found this! Some one has replaced it with rice!I wish I was joking! Pls RT! pic.twitter.com/VcSNce4Zgo — iamadamsullivan (@iamadamsullivan) November 19, 2020

Thanks @AmazonUK for sending me this instead of the ps5 I ordered. And then telling me sorry, we can't send you the item you actually ordered because we ran out. So you're gonna have to wait over 10 days for a refund. Absolute shambles pic.twitter.com/2slEFxKxlc — Kirsty (@oopssimafan) November 20, 2020