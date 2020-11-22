22/11/20
 
 
Clientes da Amazon recebem comida de cão e grelhadores em vez da Playstation 5

DR Jornal i 22/11/2020 16:06

A Amazon já está a investigar o caso

Clientes da Amazon UK que encomendaram uma Playstation 5 acabaram por receber...pacotes de arroz, comida de gato ou itens de massagens, artigos que não chegam perto do preço da consola, que varia entre os 399 e os 499 euros.

Segundo o jornal britânico Metro, os insólitos acontecer no Reino Unido em encomendas entregues esta quinta e sexta-feira. Por exemplo, a jornalista da MTV Bex April May partilhou a sua história no Twitter: a Amazon marcou o estado da encomenda feita pela jornalista como perdida, mas mais tarde no mesmo dia acabou por receber uma embalagem, que não tinha a Playstation 5, mas sim uma fritadeira a ar que nunca tinha pedido.

 

Entretanto, vários outros utilizadores do Twitter acabaram por partilhar histórias semelhantes em que recebiam notificações a dizer que a encomenda tinha sido entregue, mas nunca a tinham recebido, ou chegou-lhes à casa do correio produtos completamente diferentes, como por exemplo grelhadores.

A Amazon UK já emitiu um comunicado, adiantando que está a investigar o caso e pede às pessoas vítimas de roubo que entrem em contacto com o atendimento ao cliente. A Playstation 5 está esgotada em vários países, entre eles Portugal.

 

