Sem público mas com motivos para festejar. Eis os vencedores dos Emmy 2020
Decorreu, durante a madrugada deste domingo, a cerimónia dos Emmys, no Staples Center, em Los Angeles. Ainda que sem público, devido à pandemia, aquela que foi a 72.ª cerimónia de entrega dos prémios da Academia de Televisão foi apresentada por Jimmy Kimmel.
A minissérie da HBO "Watchmen", que contava com 26 nomeações, foi a grande vencedora da noite, conquistando 11 Emmys, incluíndo o de Melhor Minissérie. "Schitt's Creek" foi a segunda produção mais premiada, com nove galardões.
Produções mais premiadas:
- Watchmen - 11 Emmys
- Schitt’s Creek - 9 Emmys
- Succession - 7 Emmys
- The Mandalorian - 7 Emmys
- RuPaul’s Drag Race - 6 Emmys
- Saturday Night Live- 6 Emmys
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver - 4 Emmys
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - 4 Emmys
Vencedores:
- Melhor Série Dramática:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
- Melhor Série de Comédia:
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
Schitt's Creek
The Good Place
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
What We Do in the Shadows
- Melhor Minissérie:
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
- Melhor Ator numa Série de Comédia:
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
- Melhor Atriz numa de Comédia:
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
- Melhor Ator numa Série Dramática:
Jason Batemna, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Melhor Atriz numa Série Dramática:
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
- Melhor Ator numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
- Melhor Atriz numa Minissérie ou Telefilme:
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
- Melhor talk show de variedades:
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Melhor programa de competição:
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice