Keeping Up with the Kardashians chega ao fim
"Sem o Keeping Up with the Kardashians não estaria onde estou hoje", diz Kim Kardashian.
Após 14 anos e 20 temporadas, o Keeping Up with the Kardashians chegou ao fim. A informação foi avançada pela própria Kim Kardashian.
“Aos nossos queridos fãs, é com o coração pesado que, enquanto família, tomámos a decisão de dizer adeus ao ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, começou por escrever no Instagram.
Na publicação, a empresária fez questão de se mostrar “grata” pela forma como os fãs fizeram do programa um sucesso. “Vamos dar sempre valor às memórias maravilhosas e às inúmeras pessoas que conhecemos ao longo do caminho”, sublinhou.
“Sem o ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ não estaria onde estou hoje. Sou extremamente grata a todos que têm assistido e apoiado a mim e minha família nestes 14 anos incríveis. Este programa fez de nós quem somos e eu estarei em dívida para sempre com todos que desempenharam um papel na formação de nossas carreiras e mudaram nossas vidas para sempre”, acrescentou
A última temporada do programa será exibida em 2021, no canal E!.
To our amazing fans - It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim