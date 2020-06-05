5/6/20
 
 
Zivkovic e Weigl reagem a ataque e publicam fotografia dos ferimentos

Jornal i 05/06/2020 15:27

Ambos os atletas que ficaram feridos no ataque ao autocarro do Benfica afirma estar bem, mas referem que há comportamentos injustificáveis e limites que foram ultrapassados.

Andrija Zivkovic, jogador sérvio do Benfica que ficou ferido após ser atingido com estilhaços de vidro no olho direito num ataque ao autocarro onde seguia a equipa da Luz, já reagiu ao incidente, registado na quinta-feira à noite.

O futebolista publicou uma imagem no Instagram, onde surge ao lado de Weigl, que também ficou ferido, e garante que ambos “estão bem”.

“Gostaríamos de informar que estamos os dois bem. Infelizmente, não podemos justificar este comportamento... Não obstante, garantimos que vamos continuar a lutar e a dar tudo pelo SL Benfica! Muito obrigado por todas as mensagens de apoio!", escreveu o futebolista.

Julian Weigl também recorreu às redes sociais para comentar o episódio. “Existem "limites que não podem ser ultrapassados", escreveu também no Instagram.

 

 

 

 

 

