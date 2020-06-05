Zivkovic e Weigl reagem a ataque e publicam fotografia dos ferimentos
Ambos os atletas que ficaram feridos no ataque ao autocarro do Benfica afirma estar bem, mas referem que há comportamentos injustificáveis e limites que foram ultrapassados.
Andrija Zivkovic, jogador sérvio do Benfica que ficou ferido após ser atingido com estilhaços de vidro no olho direito num ataque ao autocarro onde seguia a equipa da Luz, já reagiu ao incidente, registado na quinta-feira à noite.
O futebolista publicou uma imagem no Instagram, onde surge ao lado de Weigl, que também ficou ferido, e garante que ambos “estão bem”.
“Gostaríamos de informar que estamos os dois bem. Infelizmente, não podemos justificar este comportamento... Não obstante, garantimos que vamos continuar a lutar e a dar tudo pelo SL Benfica! Muito obrigado por todas as mensagens de apoio!", escreveu o futebolista.
We would like to inform you that we are both well. Unfortunately, we cannot justify this behavior... Non the less we assure you that we will keep fighting for SL Benfica and will continue to give everything! Many thanks for all recovery wishes and the great support! Želimo da vas obavestimo da smo obojica dobro. Na žalost ne možemo da opravdamo ovakvo ponašanje... Bez obzira na sve uveravamo vas da ćemo nastaviti da se borimo za SL Benfiku i da ćemo da nastavimo da dajemo sve od sebe! Puno hvala na željama za opravak i vašu veliku podršku!
A post shared by Andrija Zivkovic 17 (@zivkovic17) on Jun 5, 2020 at 3:04am PDT
Julian Weigl também recorreu às redes sociais para comentar o episódio. “Existem "limites que não podem ser ultrapassados", escreveu também no Instagram.
Hey everyone, I just want to let you know that I’m ok. We were really lucky! We are all doing mistakes but there was a line crossed! Throwing rocks on a bus without caring if someone gets hurt? I know that’s not how the real Benfica fans are! Especially these past weeks and days should have shown us that it’s always the better solution to stand together instead of literally throwing rocks at each other! Thank you for your kind messages! I appreciate everyone reaching out ❤️
A post shared by Julian Weigl (@juweigl) on Jun 5, 2020 at 2:53am PDT