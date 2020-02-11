11/2/20
 
 
WSL divulga vídeo arrepiante de incidente com Alex Botelho na Nazaré

Jornal i 11/02/2020 19:00

O surfista de ondas grandes, que representava a equipa portuguesa no Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, encontra-se estável e consciente mas permanecerá no hospital em observação

Alex Botelho competia esta tarde no Nazare Tow Surfing Challenge, na Praia do Norte, quando a mota de água em que seguia foi apanhada por uma onda. Na sequência do incidente, o surfista de ondas gigantes ficou inconsciente durante cerca de dois minutos, altura em que foi resgatado.

A WSL publicou um vídeo do momento e avança que Alex Botelho está no hospital mas estável e consciente.

Vídeo:

WSL
