Veículo suspeito leva ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca
Um suspeito já foi detido.
Um veículo suspeito está a ser investigado e levou ao encerramento de estradas perto da Casa Branca, esta quinta-feira, em Washington, nos EUA.
A notícia foi avançada através do Twitter pelos Serviços Secretos norte-americanos. O veículo trata-se de um Mercedes preto que tentou entrar no complexo da resiência oficial do Presidente, depois de um veículo autorizado entrar. O motorista já foi detido.
Os agentes dos serviços secretos estão a inspecionar o veículo.
Secret Service Uniformed Division Officers are responding to a suspicious vehicle.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019
Road Closures - 17th from NY Ave to H Street.
- Pennsylvania Ave. from 17th to 18th Street.
- 15th to 17th street (including Lafayette Park) to pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/5lnr2r3uGO
An unauthorized vehicle attempted to gain entry to the White House complex by following another vehicle that was lawfully entering at an external complex checkpoint.— U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) November 21, 2019
The vehicle was stopped and the individual was immediately taken into custody by Secret Service U.D. Officers. pic.twitter.com/ex406WNK87