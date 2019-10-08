8/10/19
 
 
Nobel da Física atribuído a James Peebles, Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz

Jornal i 08/10/2019 11:06

Nobel da Física atribuído por descobertas sobre o Universo.

O Prémio Nobel da Física de 2019, anunciado esta terça-feira, em Estocolmo, na Suécia, foi atribuído aos cosmólogos James Peebles, Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz, no âmbito das suas investigações para “o conhecimento da evolução do Universo e do lugar da Terra no cosmos".

O canadiano-americano James Peebles foi distinguido pelo seu contributo para conhecer melhor a história do universo desde o Big Bang, enquanto os suíços Michel Mayor e Didier Queloz descobriram  "um exoplaneta em órbita de uma estrela do tipo solar".

 

