SWIPE ➡️ for full update! *S/O to @jackdbrody for encouraging me to pose for this pic even though I wasn’t feeling it at the time. (it’s been 14 days since my last real meal, and I’m definitely looking forward to being able to eat again 😓). He said that even though things aren’t perfect right now, I have to celebrate the victories along the way. And being cancer free is a REALLY big one! So thankful for all the support - we will get there one day at a time! #fight ❤️*

