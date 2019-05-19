Schwarzenegger agredido em evento na África do Sul |VÍDEO
Momento foi filmado e partilhado nas redes sociais
Arnold Schwarzenegger foi agredido durante um evento que decorreu este sábado na África do Sul.
De acordo com a Associated Press, o ator levantou-se para filmar alguns dos participantes, quando foi pontapeado nas costas. O agressor foi imediatamente parado pelos seguranças e, segundo a BBC, retirado do local.
O ator já reagiu no Twitter: “Obrigado pela vossa preocupação, mas não têm nada com que se preocupar. Eu achei que tinha sido empurrado pela multidão, o que costuma acontecer. Só percebi que tinha sido pontapeado quando vi o vídeo como vocês”.
Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
Veja o momento em que o ator é agredido.
And if you have to share the video (I get it), pick a blurry one without whatever he was yelling so he doesn’t get the spotlight.— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019
By the way... block or charge? pic.twitter.com/TEmFRCZPEA