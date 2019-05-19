19/5/19
 
 
Schwarzenegger agredido em evento na África do Sul |VÍDEO

AFP Jornal i 19/05/2019 11:09

Momento foi filmado e partilhado nas redes sociais

Arnold Schwarzenegger foi agredido durante um evento que decorreu este sábado na África do Sul.

De acordo com a Associated Press, o ator levantou-se para filmar alguns dos participantes, quando foi pontapeado nas costas. O agressor foi imediatamente parado pelos seguranças e, segundo a BBC, retirado do local.

O ator já reagiu no Twitter: “Obrigado pela vossa preocupação, mas não têm nada com que se preocupar. Eu achei que tinha sido empurrado pela multidão, o que costuma acontecer. Só percebi que tinha sido pontapeado quando vi o vídeo como vocês”.

Veja o momento em que o ator é agredido.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

This moron drop kicked 71 year old @schwarzenegger at an event in South Africa.

A post shared by Dana White (@danawhite) on

