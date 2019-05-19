Arnold Schwarzenegger foi agredido durante um evento que decorreu este sábado na África do Sul.

De acordo com a Associated Press, o ator levantou-se para filmar alguns dos participantes, quando foi pontapeado nas costas. O agressor foi imediatamente parado pelos seguranças e, segundo a BBC, retirado do local.

O ator já reagiu no Twitter: “Obrigado pela vossa preocupação, mas não têm nada com que se preocupar. Eu achei que tinha sido empurrado pela multidão, o que costuma acontecer. Só percebi que tinha sido pontapeado quando vi o vídeo como vocês”.

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

Veja o momento em que o ator é agredido.