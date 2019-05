A huge THANK YOU to @cristiano for helping us grant Joseph’s #wish 🌟 The one and only Cristiano Ronaldo invited Joseph and his family to fly to Turin, Italy, where Joseph was taken to meet his idol and enjoy an exclusive tour of the @juventus training ground ⚽️🏃‍♂️ Many thanks also goes to our corporate supporters, Pitch International, who worked with Cristiano’s team to turn Joseph’s wish into a reality! 💛👏☀️ . . . . . . #cristiano #cristianoronaldo #cristiano7 #cristiano_ronaldo #football #juventus #wishes #wishgranting #charity #mondaymood #mondaymotivation #monday #mondayvibes

A post shared by Rays Of Sunshine (@raysofsunshinecc) on May 13, 2019 at 6:46am PDT