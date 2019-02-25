Melhor Filme:

- “Black Panther”

- “BlackkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Raphsody”

- “A Favorita”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

- “Vice”

Melhor Atriz:

- Yalitza Aparicio, em “Roma”

- Glenn Close, em “The Wife”

- Olivia Colman, “A Favorita”

- Lady Gaga, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

- Melissa McCarthy, em “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Melhor Ator:

- Christian Bale, em “Vice”

- Bradley Cooper, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

- Willem Dafoe, em “At Eternity’s Gate”

- Rami Malek, em “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- Vigo Mortensen, em “Green Book”

Melhor Atriz Secundária:

- Amy Adams, em “Vice”

- Marina de Tavira, em “Rome”

- Regina King, em “Se Esta Rua Falasse”

- Emma Stone, em “A Favorita”

- Rachel Weisz, em “A Favorita”

Melhor Ator Secundário:

- Mahershala Ali, em “Green Book”

- Adam Driver, em “BlackkKlansman”

- Sam Elliott, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

- Richard E. Grant, em “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

- Sam Rockwell, em “Vice”

Melhor Realizador:

- Spike Lee, por “BlackkKlansman”

- Pawel Pawlikowski, por “Cold War”

- Yorgos Lanthimos, por “A Favorita”

- Alfonso Cuarón, por “Roma”

- Adam McKay, por “Vice”

Melhor Filme de Animação:

- “Os Incríveis 2”

- “Ilha dos Cães”

- “Mirai”

- “Ralph Vs Internet”

- “Homem-Aranha: No Universo Aranha”

Melhor Curta de Animação:

- “Animal Behaviour”

- “Bao”

- “Late Afternoon”

- “One Small Step”

- “Weekends”

Melhor Curta-Metragem:

- “Detainment”

- “Fauve”

- “Marguerite”

- “Mother”

- “Skin”

Melhor Documentário:

- “Free Solo”, de Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evans Hayes e Shannon Dill

- “Hale County This Mourning, This Evening”, de Ramell Ross, Joselyn Barnes e Su Kim

- “Min the Gap”, de Bing Liu e Diane Quon

- “Of Fathers and Sons”, de Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme e Tobias N. Siebert

- “RBG”, de Betsy West e Julie Cohen

Melhor Curta Documental:

- “Black Sheep”, d Ed Perkins e Jonathan Chinn

- “End Game”, de Rob Epstein e Jeffrey Friedman

- “Lifeboat”, de Skye Fitzgerald e Bryn Mooser

- “A Night at the Garden”, de Marshall Curry

- “Period. End of Sentence.”, de Rayka Zethabchi e Melissa Berton

Melhor Montagem:

- “BlackkKlansman”

- “Bohemian Raphsody”

- “A Favorita”

- “Green Book”

- “Vice”

Melhor Filme Estrangeiro:

- “Cafarnaum” (Líbano)

- “Cold War” (Polónia)

- “Never Look Away” (Alemanha)

- “Roma” (México)

- “Uma Família de Pequenos Ladrões” (Japão)

Melhor Argumento Original:

- “A Favorita”

- “First Reformed”

- “Green Book”

- “Roma”

- “Vice”

Melhor Argumento Adaptado:

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, Joel Coen e Ethan Coen

- “BlackkKlansman”, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott e Spike Lee

- “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Whitty

- “Se Esta Rua Falasse”, Barry Jenkins

- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper e Will Fetters

Melhor Fotografia:

- “Cold War”

- “A Favorita”

- “Never Look Away”

- “Roma”

- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

Melhor Guarda-Roupa:

- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

- “Black Panther”

- “A Favorita”

- “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Mary Queen of Scots”

Melhor Caraterização:

- “Border”, Goran Lundstrorm e Pamela Goldammer

- “Mary Queen of Scots”, Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher e Jessica Brooks

- “Vice”, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe e Patricia Dehaney

Melhor Banda Sonora:

- “Black Panther”, de Ludwing Goransson

- “BlackkKlansman”, de Terence Blanchard

- “Se Esta Rua Falasse”, de Nicholas Britell

- “Ilha dos Cães”, de Alexandre Desplat

- “Mary Poppins Returns”, de Marc Shaiman

Melhor Canção Original:

- “All The Stars” (Mark Spears, Kendrik Lamar, Anthony Tiffith e Solana Rowe) de “Black Panther”

- “I’ll Fight” (Diane Warren), de “RBG”

- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Marck Shaiman e Scott Wittman), de “Mary Poppins Returns”

- “Shallow” (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt), de “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”

- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (David Rawlings e Gillian Welch), de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”

Melhores Efeitos Visuais:

- “Avengers: InfinityWar”

- “Christopher Robin”

- “First Man”

- “Ready Player One”

- “Han Solo: Uma História de StarWars”

Melhor Direção de Arte:

- “Black Panther”, Hannah Beachler e Jay Hart

- “A Favorita”, Fiona Cromble e Alixe Felton

- “First Man”, Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas

- “Mary Poppins Returns”, John Myhre e Gordon Sim

- “Roma”, Eugenio Caballero e Barbara Enriquez

Melhor Edição Sonora:

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Raphsody”

- “First Man”

- “A Quiet Place”

- “Roma”

Melhor Mistura de Som:

- “Black Panther”

- “Bohemian Rhapsody”

- “First Man”

- “Roma”

- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”