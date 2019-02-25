Óscares. Acompanhe os vencedores em cada categoria
"Roma", de Alfonso Cuarón, e "A Favorita", de Yorgos Lanthimos, são, com dez nomeações cada, os filmes que lideram a corrida para a 91.ª edição dos Óscares. Em atualização.
Melhor Filme:
- “Black Panther”
- “BlackkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Raphsody”
- “A Favorita”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
- “Vice”
Melhor Atriz:
- Yalitza Aparicio, em “Roma”
- Glenn Close, em “The Wife”
- Olivia Colman, “A Favorita”
- Lady Gaga, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
- Melissa McCarthy, em “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Melhor Ator:
- Christian Bale, em “Vice”
- Bradley Cooper, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
- Willem Dafoe, em “At Eternity’s Gate”
- Rami Malek, em “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- Vigo Mortensen, em “Green Book”
Melhor Atriz Secundária:
- Amy Adams, em “Vice”
- Marina de Tavira, em “Rome”
- Regina King, em “Se Esta Rua Falasse”
- Emma Stone, em “A Favorita”
- Rachel Weisz, em “A Favorita”
Melhor Ator Secundário:
- Mahershala Ali, em “Green Book”
- Adam Driver, em “BlackkKlansman”
- Sam Elliott, em “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
- Richard E. Grant, em “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
- Sam Rockwell, em “Vice”
Melhor Realizador:
- Spike Lee, por “BlackkKlansman”
- Pawel Pawlikowski, por “Cold War”
- Yorgos Lanthimos, por “A Favorita”
- Alfonso Cuarón, por “Roma”
- Adam McKay, por “Vice”
Melhor Filme de Animação:
- “Os Incríveis 2”
- “Ilha dos Cães”
- “Mirai”
- “Ralph Vs Internet”
- “Homem-Aranha: No Universo Aranha”
Melhor Curta de Animação:
- “Animal Behaviour”
- “Bao”
- “Late Afternoon”
- “One Small Step”
- “Weekends”
Melhor Curta-Metragem:
- “Detainment”
- “Fauve”
- “Marguerite”
- “Mother”
- “Skin”
Melhor Documentário:
- “Free Solo”, de Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Evans Hayes e Shannon Dill
- “Hale County This Mourning, This Evening”, de Ramell Ross, Joselyn Barnes e Su Kim
- “Min the Gap”, de Bing Liu e Diane Quon
- “Of Fathers and Sons”, de Talal Derki, Ansgar Frerich, Eva Kemme e Tobias N. Siebert
- “RBG”, de Betsy West e Julie Cohen
Melhor Curta Documental:
- “Black Sheep”, d Ed Perkins e Jonathan Chinn
- “End Game”, de Rob Epstein e Jeffrey Friedman
- “Lifeboat”, de Skye Fitzgerald e Bryn Mooser
- “A Night at the Garden”, de Marshall Curry
- “Period. End of Sentence.”, de Rayka Zethabchi e Melissa Berton
Melhor Montagem:
- “BlackkKlansman”
- “Bohemian Raphsody”
- “A Favorita”
- “Green Book”
- “Vice”
Melhor Filme Estrangeiro:
- “Cafarnaum” (Líbano)
- “Cold War” (Polónia)
- “Never Look Away” (Alemanha)
- “Roma” (México)
- “Uma Família de Pequenos Ladrões” (Japão)
Melhor Argumento Original:
- “A Favorita”
- “First Reformed”
- “Green Book”
- “Roma”
- “Vice”
Melhor Argumento Adaptado:
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”, Joel Coen e Ethan Coen
- “BlackkKlansman”, Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott e Spike Lee
- “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”, Nicole Holofcener e Jeff Whitty
- “Se Esta Rua Falasse”, Barry Jenkins
- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”, Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper e Will Fetters
Melhor Fotografia:
- “Cold War”
- “A Favorita”
- “Never Look Away”
- “Roma”
- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
Melhor Guarda-Roupa:
- “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
- “Black Panther”
- “A Favorita”
- “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Mary Queen of Scots”
Melhor Caraterização:
- “Border”, Goran Lundstrorm e Pamela Goldammer
- “Mary Queen of Scots”, Jenny Shircore, Marc Pilcher e Jessica Brooks
- “Vice”, Greg Cannom, Kate Biscoe e Patricia Dehaney
Melhor Banda Sonora:
- “Black Panther”, de Ludwing Goransson
- “BlackkKlansman”, de Terence Blanchard
- “Se Esta Rua Falasse”, de Nicholas Britell
- “Ilha dos Cães”, de Alexandre Desplat
- “Mary Poppins Returns”, de Marc Shaiman
Melhor Canção Original:
- “All The Stars” (Mark Spears, Kendrik Lamar, Anthony Tiffith e Solana Rowe) de “Black Panther”
- “I’ll Fight” (Diane Warren), de “RBG”
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” (Marck Shaiman e Scott Wittman), de “Mary Poppins Returns”
- “Shallow” (Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando e Andrew Wyatt), de “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”
- “When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings” (David Rawlings e Gillian Welch), de “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs”
Melhores Efeitos Visuais:
- “Avengers: InfinityWar”
- “Christopher Robin”
- “First Man”
- “Ready Player One”
- “Han Solo: Uma História de StarWars”
Melhor Direção de Arte:
- “Black Panther”, Hannah Beachler e Jay Hart
- “A Favorita”, Fiona Cromble e Alixe Felton
- “First Man”, Nathan Crowley e Kathy Lucas
- “Mary Poppins Returns”, John Myhre e Gordon Sim
- “Roma”, Eugenio Caballero e Barbara Enriquez
Melhor Edição Sonora:
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Raphsody”
- “First Man”
- “A Quiet Place”
- “Roma”
Melhor Mistura de Som:
- “Black Panther”
- “Bohemian Rhapsody”
- “First Man”
- “Roma”
- “Assim Nasce uma Estrela”