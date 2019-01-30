30/1/19
 
 
Vaga de frio deixa Estados Unidos da América congelados | FOTOS

DR Jornal i 30/01/2019 15:54

Os Estados Unidos preparam-se para uma das maiores vagas de frio de que há memória no país.

Vários estados vão atingir temperaturas que podem mesmo chegar aos 50 graus negativos.

Esta frente polar, que já mereceu vários alertas e o encerramento de escolas e instituições, chegou ontem à costa leste e ao centro-oeste dos Estados Unidos e vem para ficar nos próximos dias, podendo afetar mais de 250 milhões de norte-americanos.

 

 

 


 

 


 

 

 

