Vaga de frio deixa Estados Unidos da América congelados | FOTOS
Os Estados Unidos preparam-se para uma das maiores vagas de frio de que há memória no país.
Vários estados vão atingir temperaturas que podem mesmo chegar aos 50 graus negativos.
Esta frente polar, que já mereceu vários alertas e o encerramento de escolas e instituições, chegou ontem à costa leste e ao centro-oeste dos Estados Unidos e vem para ficar nos próximos dias, podendo afetar mais de 250 milhões de norte-americanos.
We’re not taller than Mt. Everest, but tomorrow, we’ll be colder. #Chiberia . Share your photos with #360chicago to be featured . . . #chicago #chitecture #mychicagopix #insta_chicago #artofchi #illgrammers #exploreillinois #chicagoland #passionpassport #chicagogram #chigram #wonderlust #lifeofchicago #chicity_shots #instagood #cityscape #chi_shooters #wu_chicago #artofvisuals #way2ill #likechicago #theculturetrip #travelawesome #chicagohome #polarvortex2019 #tlpicks #eyeinthechi
...and on the third day, the city of Chicago froze solid... : Due to the extreme cold, we will be closed Wednesday, January 30th! Stay safe and stay warm!💙 : : : (📷: @goralka102 @jennifergw @yanqinyang ) #poshchicagoshop #antique #vintage #flea #fleamarket #fleamarketstyle #fleamarketfinds #uniquefinds #hotelsilver #antiquesilver #frenchantiques #parisfleamarket #authentic #homedecor #tableware #homedecoration #tabletop #tablesetting #Chicago #Chicagoflea #chicagovintage #chicagoantique #theeverygirl #elledecor #hygge #foundandforaged #winterinchicago #chiberia #toocold #closed
Seen from above: the Chicago River, much of it frozen over, as the #PolarVortex hits the US— BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) 30 de janeiro de 2019
[Tap to expand] https://t.co/m7mMdN2vZ9 pic.twitter.com/YvhUvt8RhD
I saw this hanging from the fence this morning on a route that many students use to walk to our schools. Ziploc bags with gloves&hat for whoever might need them. With the cold weather that is predicted this week what a great way to help those that are in need! @WCSMission pic.twitter.com/wepDC7jXD5— Gina Courtois (@ginacourtois) 28 de janeiro de 2019
The University of Dayton will be closed Wednesday, Jan. 30. Please keep yourself safe and protect your residence during these extremely cold temperatures. For closure information and extreme cold weather tips, visit https://t.co/wgBQVK3Ipt. pic.twitter.com/Fxkdo9citO— University of Dayton (@univofdayton) 29 de janeiro de 2019