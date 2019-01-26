Morreu Fatima Ali, vencedora do programa ‘Top Chef’
Fatima Ali morreu aos 29 anos.
Fatima Ali, de 29 anos, morreu esta sexta-feira depois de ter perdido a batalha contra o cancro. Ali travava pela segunda vez uma luta contra um tumor de Ewing.
I know it’s been ages since I posted and most may have figured out why. I’m sick and unfortunately I’m getting sicker. Right now all I need are prayers; prayers that are simple. I hope, because a wish is putting on too much responsibility on the other, that you will somehow find forgiveness in your big heart for whenever I must have hurt you. I thank you a million times over for when you have given me joy. I’ll try to keep everyone updated the best that I possibly can.
"Estamos profundamente tristes em partilhar a noticia de que Fatima Ali perdeu a sua corajosa batalha contra o cancro", escreveu a produtora do programa no Twitter, recordando ainda que as pessoas se "apaixonaram não só pelos dotes culinários de Fátima bem como pelas sua personalidade e coração".
"Esperemos que as bonitas memórias partilhadas com ela transmitam conforto a todos os que a conheciam e a amavam".
On behalf of the entire @BravoTopChef family, we are deeply saddened to share the news that Fatima Ali has lost her courageous battle with cancer. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. People not only fell in love with her cooking, but fell in love with her personality and heart. We hope that the beautiful memories shared with her will provide comfort to everyone who knew and loved her. Link in bio to learn more about her legacy.