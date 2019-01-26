Fatima Ali, de 29 anos, morreu esta sexta-feira depois de ter perdido a batalha contra o cancro. Ali travava pela segunda vez uma luta contra um tumor de Ewing.

"Estamos profundamente tristes em partilhar a noticia de que Fatima Ali perdeu a sua corajosa batalha contra o cancro", escreveu a produtora do programa no Twitter, recordando ainda que as pessoas se "apaixonaram não só pelos dotes culinários de Fátima bem como pelas sua personalidade e coração".

"Esperemos que as bonitas memórias partilhadas com ela transmitam conforto a todos os que a conheciam e a amavam".