Esta terça-feira, foram anunciados os nomeados para a grande cerimónia dos Óscares, apresentada por Kumail Nanjiani e Tracee Ellis Ross.

E os nomeados são...

Melhor filme

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Blackkklansman

Green Book

The Favourite

Melhor realizador

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma

Spike Lee - Blackkklansman

Adam McKay - Vice

Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite

Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War

Melhor ator



Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen - Green Book

Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate

Christian Bale - Vice

Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Melhor atriz



Yalitza Aparicio - Roma

Lady Gaga - A Star is Born

Glenn Close - The Wife

Olivia Colman - The Favourite

Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melhor filme estrangeiro



Roma

Cold War

Shoplifters

Never Look Again

Capernaum

Melhor argumento original



Roma

Vice

The Favourite

First Reformed

Green Book

Melhor argumento adaptado



The Ballad of Buster Scrugs

Blackkklansman

A Star is Born

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

If Beale Street Could Talk

Melhor atriz secundária



Amy Adams - Vice

Emma Stone - The Favourite

Marina de Tavira - Roma

Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk

Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Melhor ator secundário



Mahershala Ali - Green Book

Richard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?

Sam Rockwell - Vice

Adam Driver - Blackkklansman

Sam Elliot - A Star is Born

Melhor filme animado



Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Melhor curta animada



Animal Behaviour

Bao

Weekends

One Small Step

Late Afternoon

Melhor documentário



Free Solo

Minding the Gap

Hale County this Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

RGB