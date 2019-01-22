Veja aqui os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano
Cerimónia vai ser transmitida no dia 24 de fevereiro.
Esta terça-feira, foram anunciados os nomeados para a grande cerimónia dos Óscares, apresentada por Kumail Nanjiani e Tracee Ellis Ross.
E os nomeados são...
Melhor filme
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
Roma
A Star is Born
Vice
Blackkklansman
Green Book
The Favourite
Melhor realizador
Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Spike Lee - Blackkklansman
Adam McKay - Vice
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War
Melhor ator
Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born
Melhor atriz
Yalitza Aparicio - Roma
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born
Glenn Close - The Wife
Olivia Colman - The Favourite
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Melhor filme estrangeiro
Roma
Cold War
Shoplifters
Never Look Again
Capernaum
Melhor argumento original
Roma
Vice
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book
Melhor argumento adaptado
The Ballad of Buster Scrugs
Blackkklansman
A Star is Born
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk
Melhor atriz secundária
Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite
Melhor ator secundário
Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Adam Driver - Blackkklansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born
Melhor filme animado
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Melhor curta animada
Animal Behaviour
Bao
Weekends
One Small Step
Late Afternoon
Melhor documentário
Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Hale County this Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB
Melhor banda sonora
Black Panther
Isle of Dogs
Marry Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Blackkklansman