22/1/19
 
 
Veja aqui os nomeados para os Óscares deste ano

AFP Jornal i 22/01/2019 13:31

Cerimónia vai ser transmitida no dia 24 de fevereiro.

Esta terça-feira, foram anunciados os nomeados para a grande cerimónia dos Óscares, apresentada por Kumail Nanjiani e Tracee Ellis Ross.

E os nomeados são...

Melhor filme

Black Panther 
Bohemian Rhapsody 
Roma 
A Star is Born 
Vice 
Blackkklansman 
Green Book 
The Favourite

Melhor realizador

Alfonso Cuarón - Roma
Spike Lee - Blackkklansman 
Adam McKay - Vice 
Yorgos Lanthimos - The Favourite
Pawel Paulikowski - Cold War

Melhor ator

Rami Malek - Bohemian Rhapsody
Viggo Mortensen - Green Book
Willem Dafoe - At Eternity's Gate
Christian Bale - Vice
Bradley Cooper - A Star is Born

Melhor atriz

Yalitza Aparicio - Roma 
Lady Gaga - A Star is Born 
Glenn Close - The Wife 
Olivia Colman - The Favourite 
Melissa McCarthy - Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Melhor filme estrangeiro

Roma 
Cold War
Shoplifters
Never Look Again
Capernaum

Melhor argumento original

Roma
Vice
The Favourite
First Reformed
Green Book

Melhor argumento adaptado

The Ballad of Buster Scrugs
Blackkklansman
A Star is Born
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
If Beale Street Could Talk

Melhor atriz secundária

Amy Adams - Vice
Emma Stone - The Favourite
Marina de Tavira - Roma
Regina King - If Beale Street Could Talk
Rachel Weisz - The Favourite

Melhor ator secundário

Mahershala Ali - Green Book
Richard E. Grant - Can you ever forgive me?
Sam Rockwell - Vice
Adam Driver - Blackkklansman
Sam Elliot - A Star is Born

Melhor filme animado

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Melhor curta animada

Animal Behaviour
Bao
Weekends
One Small Step
Late Afternoon

Melhor documentário

Free Solo
Minding the Gap
Hale County this Morning, This Evening
Of Fathers and Sons
RGB

Melhor banda sonora

Black Panther
Isle of Dogs
Marry Poppins Returns
If Beale Street Could Talk
Blackkklansman

 

