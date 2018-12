O Palácio de Kensington revelou, através da sua conta oficial no Twitter, dois postais de Natal oficiais da família real britânica.

Num deles, os duques de Sussex surgem de costas, a observar o espetáculo de fogo-de-artifício durante a festa do seu casamento, em maio deste ano.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are delighted to share a new photograph from their Wedding Reception at Frogmore House on 19th May. The photograph, which features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card, was taken by photographer Chris Allerton. pic.twitter.com/PQPUuRwnIj

Noutra imagem, os duques de Cambridge surgem com os três filhos – George, Charlotte e Louis.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are pleased to share a new photograph of their family.



The photograph, taken by Matt Porteous, shows The Duke and Duchess with their three children at Anmer Hall, and features on Their Royal Highnesses’ Christmas card this year. pic.twitter.com/6XqCMlhLi8