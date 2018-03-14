As reações à morte de Stephen Hawking sucedem-se. São várias as figuras públicas que não perderam a oportunidade para se despedirem do físico que morreu esta madrugada aos 76 anos.

A NASA partilhou um vídeo em homenagem a Hawking, dizendo que as teorias do físico britânico “desbloquearam um universo de possibilidades que todo o mundo explora”.

Theresa May, primeira ministra do Reino Unido, também reagiu, dizendo que Stephen Hawking era “brilhante e extraordinário”. “A sua coragem, humor e determinação para aproveitar a vida foram uma inspiração. O seu legado não será esquecido”, acrescentou May no Twitter.

“O nosso pai foi um grande cientista e um homem extraordinário, cujo trabalho e legado viverão por muitos anos”, lê-se no comunicado divulgado pela família de Hawking.

Stephen Hawking tinha 76 anos e sofria de esclerose lateral amiotrófica desde os 21, surpreendendo os médicos ao viver mais de 50 anos com a doença degenerativa que paralisa os músculos do corpo, sem atingir as funções cerebrais.

Remembering Stephen Hawking, a renowned physicist and ambassador of science. His theories unlocked a universe of possibilities that we & the world are exploring. May you keep flying like superman in microgravity, as you said to astronauts on @Space_Station in 2014 pic.twitter.com/FeR4fd2zZ5 — NASA (@NASA) 14 de março de 2018

Professor Stephen Hawking was a brilliant and extraordinary mind - one of the great scientists of his generation. His courage, humour and determination to get the most from life was an inspiration. His legacy will not be forgotten. — Theresa May (@theresa_may) 14 de março de 2018

I once asked Stephen Hawking in an interview what puzzles him the most in all the universe. "Women," he answered. He will be missed. R.I.P. — Larry King (@kingsthings) 14 de março de 2018

He inspired generations to look beyond our own blue planet and expand our understanding of the universe. His personality and genius will be sorely missed. My thoughts are with his family.



BBC News - Stephen Hawking dies aged 76 https://t.co/YOuoA6rfzP — Tim Peake (@astro_timpeake) 14 de março de 2018

His passing has left an intellectual vacuum in his wake. But it's not empty. Think of it as a kind of vacuum energy permeating the fabric of spacetime that defies measure. Stephen Hawking, RIP 1942-2018. pic.twitter.com/nAanMySqkt — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) 14 de março de 2018