As reações à morte de Stephen Hawking

André Vinagre 14/03/2018 10:48

O mundo diz adeus ao físico britânico.

As reações à morte de Stephen Hawking sucedem-se. São várias as figuras públicas que não perderam a oportunidade para se despedirem do físico que morreu esta madrugada aos 76 anos.

A NASA partilhou um vídeo em homenagem a Hawking, dizendo que as teorias do físico britânico “desbloquearam um universo de possibilidades que todo o mundo explora”.

Theresa May, primeira ministra do Reino Unido, também reagiu, dizendo que Stephen Hawking era “brilhante e extraordinário”. “A sua coragem, humor e determinação para aproveitar a vida foram uma inspiração. O seu legado não será esquecido”, acrescentou May no Twitter.

“O nosso pai foi um grande cientista e um homem extraordinário, cujo trabalho e legado viverão por muitos anos”, lê-se no comunicado divulgado pela família de Hawking.

Stephen Hawking tinha 76 anos e sofria de esclerose lateral amiotrófica desde os 21, surpreendendo os médicos ao viver mais de 50 anos com a doença degenerativa que paralisa os músculos do corpo, sem atingir as funções cerebrais.

