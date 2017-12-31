2018 já chegou a Sydney |FOTOS
A capital da Austrália já chegou ao Ano Novo
Em Portugal ainda faltam algumas horas para a chegada do novo ano, mas Sydney, Austrália, já celebra a entrada em 2018.
Veja algumas das imagens da passagem de ano na capital australiana.
Rainbow themed fireworks in Sydney and laser show in Dubai: How are you welcoming 2018?https://t.co/pvqAajn497#NewYearEve2018 pic.twitter.com/X1neLBkvwq— HT Life&Style (@htlifeandstyle) December 31, 2017
Global New Year's celebrations kick off with fireworks display in Sydney pic.twitter.com/dKtRUsI6k3— TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 31, 2017
Watching the 9pm fireworks #sydney pic.twitter.com/GXQrpVAUYD— Juzzy9 (@JJW2260) December 31, 2017
Happy New Year - Auckland fireworks. #Auckland #7News https://t.co/FD1gP356d8— 7 News Sydney (@7NewsSydney) December 31, 2017
#Fireworks explode near the #Sydney Opera House as part of #new_year celebrations on Sydney Harbour pic.twitter.com/IHd5lfm6zJ— rana salma (@ranasalma3) December 31, 2017