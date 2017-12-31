31/12/17
 
 
2018 já chegou a Sydney |FOTOS

Twitter Jornal i 31/12/2017 11:10

A capital da Austrália já chegou ao Ano Novo

Em Portugal ainda faltam algumas horas para a chegada do novo ano, mas Sydney, Austrália, já celebra a entrada em 2018.

Veja algumas das imagens da passagem de ano na capital australiana.

