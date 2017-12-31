Em Portugal ainda faltam algumas horas para a chegada do novo ano, mas Sydney, Austrália, já celebra a entrada em 2018.

Veja algumas das imagens da passagem de ano na capital australiana.

Rainbow themed fireworks in Sydney and laser show in Dubai: How are you welcoming 2018?https://t.co/pvqAajn497#NewYearEve2018 pic.twitter.com/X1neLBkvwq — HT Life&Style (@htlifeandstyle) December 31, 2017

Global New Year's celebrations kick off with fireworks display in Sydney pic.twitter.com/dKtRUsI6k3 — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) December 31, 2017