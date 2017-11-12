Atriz de 'Breaking Bad' internada repentinamente
Atriz revelou o internamento através das redes sociais
Krysten Ritter, atriz da série ‘The Defenders’, foi hospitalizada de forma repentina, esta sexta-feira.
A atriz partilhou uma imagem com uma mensagem no seu Instagram onde conta que foi “repentinamente muito doente”, vendo-se obrigada a ir a um hospital.
A atriz não revelou quais foram as causas da sua doença, mas revelou já estar a melhorar.
Krysten Ritter é conhecida pelo seus papeis nas séries ‘Breaking Bad’ e ‘Jessica Jones’.
Hi Chi-Town fans! I am so sorry I missed my signing at @andersonsbookshop in Naperville tonight. As you can see, I got super sick suddenly and had to go to the hospital. I was so devastated to miss all you guys. I'm on the mend now and I’m totally going to be OK and I can't wait for you all to read the book! You guys mean the world to me and thank you for all the love and support Xoxox krysten 🤢❤️