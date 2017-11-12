12/11/17
 
 
Atriz de 'Breaking Bad' internada repentinamente

Atriz de 'Breaking Bad' internada repentinamente

Instagram Jornal i 12/11/2017 15:36

Atriz revelou o internamento através das redes sociais

Krysten Ritter, atriz da série ‘The Defenders’, foi hospitalizada de forma repentina, esta sexta-feira.

A atriz partilhou uma imagem com uma mensagem no seu Instagram onde conta que foi “repentinamente muito doente”, vendo-se obrigada a ir a um hospital.

A atriz não revelou quais foram as causas da sua doença, mas revelou já estar a melhorar.

Krysten Ritter é conhecida pelo seus papeis nas séries ‘Breaking Bad’ e ‘Jessica Jones’.

+ VISTOS
ÚLTIMAS
Iniciar Sessão
Esqueceu-se da sua password?

Não tem utilizador? Clique aqui para registar

×
×

Subscreva a Newsletter do i

×

Pesquise no i

×
 