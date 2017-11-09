Surfista parte costela em onda gigante da Nazaré | VÍDEO
Andrew Cotton foi engolido por uma onda gigante da Nazaré.
O surfista britânico Andrew Cotton partiu uma costela ao ser engolido por uma onda gigante da Nazaré.
O vídeo foi partilhado no Instagram pelo próprio Andrew Cotton.
De acordo com o jornal britânico The Independent, o surfista estava na Nazaré a filmar um documentário sobre Garett McNamara.
What can I say, I got a little excited this morning and ending up having possibly the worst wipeout impact wise of my life. Thank you to all the lifeguards and crew on the beach who helped stabilise me and do a great spinal recovery, I can’t name everyone but you all did your bit to get me safely to the hospital . Obviously huge shout out to the team: @mcnamara_s for the waves, @hugovau for rescue, company and laughs in the hospital and @polvo32 for the calls on the radio and friendship . I have broken my back but I’ve been really lucky, I’m already looking forward and focusing my energy to get fit and back out there on some more big rollers ! 🌊🙌🏽🇵🇹 • Footage comes from Wednesday while @go_dids was filming a documentary about @mcnamara_s's return to big wave surfing, produced by @polikromia