A Nutella decidiu fazer uma alteração à sua receita, que a deixou com uma cor mais clara e mais açúcar. No entanto, os fãs do creme de barrar não gostaram e usaram as redes sociais para protestar.

O Centro de Proteção do Consumidor de Hamburgo utilizou o Facebook para denunciar a Ferrero, proprietária da marca, de querer usar menos cacau para diminuir os custos, acusando-a de falta de transparência.

A Ferrero já respondeu num comunicado e confirmou as alterações à receita, mas o aumento do açúcar não foi bem recebido pela sociedade que reagiu através do Twitter com a hashtag #NutellaGate.

Nutella have changed the recipe! 😱 Whyyy! If it ain't broke don't fix it! #NutellaGate pic.twitter.com/lGhKTyv5ni — Impression 🦋 (@MyImpression_) November 7, 2017

If the rumors of #Nutella changing their recipe are true, I am boycotting them. pic.twitter.com/583I7virnR — Gian WHAAAAAA..? (@Talchy) November 6, 2017

If the rumours of #Nutella are true and they are changing their recipe then I'm done! pic.twitter.com/owLCh080qV — TheMakeupChair 💋 (@SineadyCady) November 6, 2017