7/11/17
 
 
Fãs de Nutella protestam nas redes sociais sobre mudança da receita

Fãs de Nutella protestam nas redes sociais sobre mudança da receita

Jornal i 07/11/2017 16:40

Nutella vai aumentar o nível de açúcar e usar menos cacau para diminuir os custos

A Nutella decidiu fazer uma alteração à sua receita, que a deixou com uma cor mais clara e mais açúcar. No entanto, os fãs do creme de barrar não gostaram e usaram as redes sociais para protestar.

O Centro de Proteção do Consumidor de Hamburgo utilizou o Facebook para denunciar a Ferrero, proprietária da marca, de querer usar menos cacau para diminuir os custos, acusando-a de falta de transparência.

A Ferrero já respondeu num comunicado e confirmou as alterações à receita, mas o aumento do açúcar não foi bem recebido pela sociedade que reagiu através do Twitter com a hashtag #NutellaGate.

+ VISTOS
ÚLTIMAS
Iniciar Sessão
Esqueceu-se da sua password?

Não tem utilizador? Clique aqui para registar

×
×

Subscreva a Newsletter do i

×

Pesquise no i

×
 