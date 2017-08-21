Inspired by @workoutbean to keep it real with a #30secondbeforeandafter picture! 🙅🏽NOT progress pic! The photo on the left was taken 30 seconds before the photo on the right. We always want to portray the best of ourselves but that means we're only seeing other's highlight reels. I live a real life with bloating, fluffy days and days where I snooze my alarm for an hour to snuggle in bed before the gym 😁 BUT thank you to my abs for finally coming out to play lately 🙌🏼💦 #BBG #bbgboston #bbground2 #sweatwithkayla #liss #motivation #bbgfam #keepitreal #helloabs #healthier #stronger #happier #messages #bbggirl #cottoncandypants

A post shared by Emily 🌻|25| (@pearls.pushups) on Dec 2, 2015 at 7:52am PST