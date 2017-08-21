Estas fotografias têm apenas cinco segundos de diferença
E servem para deixar um alerta
Na era das selfies, não se deixe enganar por jogos de luz e afins. O perosnal trainer Sam Wood publicou duas fotografias no Instagram que alertam para isso mesmo.
Wood tirou duas selfies num espaço de cinco segundos e a diferença é impressionante.
“Não seja enganado pela aparência dos outros. As fotografias que vê no Instagram e noutras redes sociais não são representações reais do que as pessoas são. A luz, a postura, os diferentes ângulos e todos os outros truques são usados. Se as imagens o inspiram [a ter uma vida melhor], então isso é bom. Se criam uma visão irrealista de um corpo desejado, que afetam a sua forma de estar, então isso não é saudável”, escreveu o treinador.
“Esteja atento aos outros mas não fique obcecado. Use esse tempo e energia para trabalhar no sentido de ser mais saudável, feliz e a melhor versão de si mesmo”, concluiu.
Wood publicou um vídeo no Facebook onde explica a diferença que os ângulos podem fazer numa fotografia.
Esta não é a primeira vez que utilizadores alertam para a manipulação das imagens. Várias publicações sobre esse assunto foram feitas com a hashtag #30secondsbeforeandafter (30 segundos antes e depois, em português).
Inspired by @workoutbean to keep it real with a #30secondbeforeandafter picture! 🙅🏽NOT progress pic! The photo on the left was taken 30 seconds before the photo on the right. We always want to portray the best of ourselves but that means we're only seeing other's highlight reels. I live a real life with bloating, fluffy days and days where I snooze my alarm for an hour to snuggle in bed before the gym 😁 BUT thank you to my abs for finally coming out to play lately 🙌🏼💦 #BBG #bbgboston #bbground2 #sweatwithkayla #liss #motivation #bbgfam #keepitreal #helloabs #healthier #stronger #happier #messages #bbggirl #cottoncandypants
A post shared by Emily 🌻|25| (@pearls.pushups) on Dec 2, 2015 at 7:52am PST
Alright, so let me start off by saying it took A LOT of courage for me to post this, but I've been seeing these #30secondtransformation pictures and I find them super inspiring and powerful. Everyone gets bloated and "puffy looking" throughout the day. The majority of pictures you see in the fitness realm of Instagram are of people posing, flexing, and twisting their bodies, and working those angles to look good for the second they take that picture. Usually people like to put their best selves on the internet and only show people the moments where they look good. And that's totally fine! But I'd just like to be real with everyone for a second. This is me completely relaxed, not sucking in or anything vs. me flexing. This is me learning to love myself and my body, whether I just finished working out and feel lean as ever, or just ate a ton of food and feel like a fatty 🤗. These pictures were only taken a few seconds apart, right when I woke up in the morning. So don't get so down on yourself when you see pictures of people more shredded or skinnier than you, because chances are they don't always look like that. Keep working towards your goals and love yourself always. 💕
A post shared by kfit293 (@kfit293) on Feb 6, 2017 at 8:03pm PST