Esta jovem norte-americana de 21 anos publicou no Instagram uma foto sua em biquíni. Desde que nasceu que Michelle sofre de hidrocefalia, uma doença que provoca a acumulação de líquido no cérebro, o que fez com que esta jovem fosse submetida a 15 cirurgias, tivesse um tumor no cérebro, problemas nos intestinos e na bexiga. Por isso, o corpo de Michelle está coberto de cicatrizes, marcas que a jovem tenta esconder desde muito nova.

Aos sete anos, Michelle experimentou o seu primeiro biquíni e foi muito criticada. Agora, a sua atitude mudou completamente.

“Há cerca de um mês, decidi usar um biquíni e, apesar de adorar o meu corpo, foi uma das coisas mais difíceis que fiz. No entanto, assim que o vesti, senti uma sensação de liberdade ao perceber que não estava a deixar duas peças de roupa arruinarem a sensação de conforto que tenho ao olhar par o meu corpo. Acredito que ninguém deve ter vergonha do seu corpo, quer tenham estrias ou a marca de uma cesariana… Por isso, este Verão, levantem-se e tenham orgulho nas vossas cicatrizes e aquilo que representam – uma história!”, escreveu Michelle na legenda da fotografia.

A imagem tem mais de 1300 gostos e 460 comentários.

