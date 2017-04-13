I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night. All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honor to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally. Thank you for making mine and everyone's life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu x

A post shared by SZ (@stuartzender) on Apr 12, 2017 at 5:10am PDT