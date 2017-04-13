Morreu o teclista original dos Jamiroquai
Toby Smith esteve na banda de Jay Kay entre 1992 e 2002. Tinha 46 anos.
A notícia foi avançada pela página de fãs Funkin. Smith morreu na última terça-feira, 11 de Abril.
O músico fez parte dos Jamiroquai no auge da popularidade do grupo e saiu para "se dedicar mais à família". Montou um estúdio onde gravou e produziu diversos álbuns.
O anterior baixista Stewart Zender também deixou um tributo no Instagram.
I love you so much. My big brother Toby crossed over to the other side last night. All my fondest memories are of him and the band that we created. The most talented musician I have ever had the honor to make music with. There will never be another like you Toby. Your light will shine on eternally. Thank you for making mine and everyone's life so bright. I celebrate your love and life! Rest in Love. Your bald brother Stu x