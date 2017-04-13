13/4/17
 
 
Morreu o teclista original dos Jamiroquai

13/04/2017 12:42

Toby Smith esteve na banda de Jay Kay entre 1992 e 2002. Tinha 46 anos. 

A notícia foi avançada pela página de fãs Funkin. Smith morreu na última terça-feira, 11 de Abril.

O músico fez parte dos Jamiroquai no auge da popularidade do grupo e saiu para "se dedicar mais à família". Montou um estúdio onde gravou e produziu diversos álbuns. 

O anterior baixista Stewart Zender também deixou um tributo no Instagram. 

